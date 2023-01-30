Osun APC alleges ‘PDP thugs’ behind attack on its secretariat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State claimed on Monday that thugs working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were behind the attack on the party’s secretariat in Ede local government area of the state.

In a statement signed by one Mufutau Oyewale and 26 others in Osogbo, the APC added that the thugs vandalised the party’s secretariat after the state election petitions tribunal nullified the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

A three-man panel headed by Justice Tetsea Kume on January 27 declared the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the election.

The panel ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Adeleke and issued the same to the former governor.

The party added some of its members were injured while items including vehicles, motorcycles, and others were destroyed in the attack.

The APC charged the state’s Commissioner of Police, Faleye Sunday Olaleye, and other security operatives to arrest and prosecute those involved in the violence.

The statement read: “The PDP hitmen are threatening to attack and kill some of us in the town and possibly destroy and burn down our houses.

“They went on a rampage shortly after the delivery of the judgement on Friday. They carried out their onslaught on the two APC secretariats that were both located in Ede township.

“We enjoin the state commissioner of police and other sister security agencies in the state to come to the aid of the APC members and leaders in Ede who are being hunted by the PDP thugs like animals in the bush.

“We task the state CP to, without further delay, use the professional instrumentality of his office to investigate, arrest and prosecute the foot soldiers and the mastermind of the needless political attacks on our members and property.”

