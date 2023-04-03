Osun APC berates Gov Adeleke over rising insecurity, kidnappings

Osun State’s Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to cease ignoring the state’s security concerns.

The party also expressed concern for Osun’s security, particularly before, during, and after the nationwide general elections.

In a statement released by the party’s acting chairman Tajudeen Lawal on Monday, the party also alleged that at least 30 members of the opposition APC were allegedly killed by thugs who were supposedly supported by the Peoples Democratic Party.

The party decried that two kidnapping occurrences took place along the Osogbo-Ikirun road in the previous week, notably on Wednesday and Friday, while claiming that Governor Adeleke is not doing a good job protecting the lives of locals and their property.

“As of the time of making this statement with the exception of a woman whose release was secured by the police on Sunday, the victims were said to still be in captivity.

“A caring governor would have either condemned the two kidnapping incidents in his territory within three days or rushed back from Abuja as the number one security officer of the state.

Read also:OSUN: ‘Nobody can chase you away’, Adeleke vows to issue executive order ‘protecting’ Aregbesola

“It is saddening that as I speak, Governor Adeleke has no comment of condemnation to his credit on all the murder incidents that happened so far in his four-month-old administration.

“His handling of Osun affairs has shown that governance of a state is not a tea party which is the reason why it is not the best arrangement to make the state a laboratory for greenhorns in the management of the affairs of human beings and resources,” Lawal said.

Osun APC justified its claim of thuggery activities being on the rise by narrating how Governor Adeleke denied being attacked by thugs, only for them to be arraigned in court.

A female passenger who was among those taken hostage on Friday along the Osogbo-Ikirun Road has been released, according to the Nigerian Police, Osun Command.

The Osun Police Command spokeswoman, Yemisi Opalola, also stated that actions have been taken to ensure the release of the other kidnapped individuals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now