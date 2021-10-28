Politics
Osun APC gone from bad to worse, factional chairman laments
A factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Rasaq Salinsile, has lamented that the situation of the party in the state has gone from bad to worse.
A statement by the factional Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Abiodun Agboola on Wednesday in Osogbo, quoted Salinsile as saying this while inaugurating problem solving and reconciliation committee, to settle the rift among party members in the state.
Salinsile said: “There are a lot of problems to be solved in the party, including reconciling those who do not know the essence of progressive governance with the reality of it.
Read also: Osun APC youths protest over alleged hijack of nomination forms
“The committees’ job will be to wake up the apathetic members of the party from their slumber, prevent defection to other parties by the dejected members and ensure resolution of all ensuing crises in the party.”
The party in the state had been bedeviled by crisis which has led to a factionalisation within its ranks, with one faction loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola and another loyal to Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.
