Osun APC governorship primary a fraud – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Osun State as a fraud.

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, defeated the duo of former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, in the primary election held in his ward at Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Several members of the party loyal to the minister had complained that their names were missing in the party register.

Aregbesola, who reacted to the development in a statement issued on Saturday night by his media aide, Sola Fasure, urged his supporters not to lose hope or give in to violence because of the unfavourable result.

He said: “We have received and continue to receive reports of the shenanigans of the officials who conducted the sham of an election.

“We have been inundated with reports state-wide of how your names were expunged from the party’s register which was not made available until this morning contrary to the convention of making the list available to the candidates before the election.

“We have heard of how party registration cards were being hawked this morning to the supporters of the state governor.

“We have also received reports of how accreditation was not done at all in many wards and we have received the report from our members and independent observers, how government officials and notable supporters of the governor officiated in the election, how votes were farcically counted in favour of the governor and how the votes recorded for him were more than the number of voters accredited ab initio in many units.

“We have heard of the absence of result sheets and other vital documents for recording results and vital data. We note also the absence of INEC officials in most wards, casting serious doubt on the credibility of the election. People without the party identification just participated and queued behind the governor in many polling units.

“We note with shame and much regret the consternation of local and international observers on what they regard as a travesty of an election.”

