OSUN: APC, PDP feud over Adeleke’s 100-day achievements in office

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have traded words regarding the achievements of Governor Ademola Adeleke-led since his assumption to power.

Adeleke was sworn in as the State Governor in November last year, after being declared winner in the governorship election held in July of the same year.

However, Elections Petitions Tribunal in the state had invalidated the election on the ground of over-voting and declared Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC as the authentic winner.

The APC state chairman,Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement in Osogbo on Monday accused the Adeleke administration of plans to loot the state treasury.

He also accused Adeleke-led administration of re-commissioning projects already completed by the Oyetola-led administration.

Lawal said: “We are aware that the current government has concluded plans to fleece the state of its resources through re-commissioning of projects the previous government of the APC had already installed for public use.

READ ALSO:OSUN: PDP, APC exchange banters over payment of workers’ salary arrears

“Specifically, the Adeleke administration is desperate to shore up its hugely kwashiorkored image by repainting some of the legacy public schools and primary health centres built by the Administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.”

However, Director of Media of Osun PDP, Oladele Olabamiji, who reacted to the development, said APC was surprised by the achievements recorded by Adeleke so far.

Olabamiji accused the opposition of making needless noise having lost its mandate during the polls.

He said, “It is permitted for the party to make noise. They are surprised that an administration can set for itself developmental agenda within 100 days. We are not bothered by their noise. They have been doing this since the 100 days agenda was made public.

“Our major concern is to ensure that our people get value for their mandate which they surrender to Governor Adeleke. The APC is free to embark on their propaganda.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now