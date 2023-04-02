Osun APC, PDP fight over workers’ March salary delay

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the reason given by the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, over the delay in paying March salaries of government workers in the state.

A statement issued by the spokesperson for the state governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Saturday, noted that the delay was because of the ongoing computation of promotion arrears of civil servants promoted without pay in the last four years.

However, the Osun APC acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement, on Saturday, argued that the reason for the delay was quite flimsy and untenable.

Lawal maintained that the governor made up the excuse to deceive the people, stressing that when Adeleke was campaigning, he promised to pay state workers their salaries latest on the 26th of each month.

“It would be recalled that Adeleke promised heaven and earth during the governorship campaign that he would never exceed the 26th of the month before he pays the workers,” Lawal noted.

