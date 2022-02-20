OSUN APC PRIMARIES: Gov Oyetola defeats Aregbesola’s man, Adeoti

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has finally won the battle for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APc) in the state.

He was declared winner of the governorship primary of the party in the state Saturday, by defeating former secretary to the state government Moshood Adeoti who was backed by minister for interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

He also defeated the third candidate in the contest, Lasun Yusuf.

More to come…

