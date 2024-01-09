Politics
Osun APC sues Adeleke for appointing PDP member as OSIEC chairman
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has filed a suit against Governor Ademola Adeleke at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, over an appointment of a member of the Peoples Democratic Party as the Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).
ln the suit No. FHC/OS/CS/2/2024 filed by its counsel, Ayodele Kusamotu the party asked the court to set aside the appointment of Mr. Hasim Abioye as OSIEC chairman.
Governor Adeleke appointed Abioye as the OSIEC chairman in November 2023.
The court document was seen by journalists on Tuesday in Osogbo.
The Attorney General of the Federation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Attorney General of Osun were listed as co-respondents in the suit.
Others are the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, the Osun State House of Assembly, Abioye, and OSIEC.
READ ALSO: Adeleke to Osun cabinet members: Perform or get sacked
The APC in the supporting affidavit signed by its Assistant Secretary in Osun State, Waheed Adeniran, argued that the nomination and appointment of a party member as the chairman of the state electoral body contravened the 1999 Constitution and would not guarantee credible local government elections in the state.
“That the new chairman, having been a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, will not be neutral and impartial in the local government election processes.
“That Governor Adeleke (the 3rd defendant) cannot validly and legally nominate and forward the name of Hasim Abioye, OSIEC Chairman (the 7th Defendant), a bonafide member of his registered political party to the 5th and 6th defendants for screening and confirmation and to be appointed by him as the chairman of the 8th defendant, OSIEC,” the party stated.
It urged the court to set aside the appointment in the interest of the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...