Osun APC sues Adeleke for appointing PDP member as OSIEC chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has filed a suit against Governor Ademola Adeleke at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, over an appointment of a member of the Peoples Democratic Party as the Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

ln the suit No. FHC/OS/CS/2/2024 filed by its counsel, Ayodele Kusamotu the party asked the court to set aside the appointment of Mr. Hasim Abioye as OSIEC chairman.

Governor Adeleke appointed Abioye as the OSIEC chairman in November 2023.

The court document was seen by journalists on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The Attorney General of the Federation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Attorney General of Osun were listed as co-respondents in the suit.

Others are the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, the Osun State House of Assembly, Abioye, and OSIEC.

The APC in the supporting affidavit signed by its Assistant Secretary in Osun State, Waheed Adeniran, argued that the nomination and appointment of a party member as the chairman of the state electoral body contravened the 1999 Constitution and would not guarantee credible local government elections in the state.

“That the new chairman, having been a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, will not be neutral and impartial in the local government election processes.

“That Governor Adeleke (the 3rd defendant) cannot validly and legally nominate and forward the name of Hasim Abioye, OSIEC Chairman (the 7th Defendant), a bonafide member of his registered political party to the 5th and 6th defendants for screening and confirmation and to be appointed by him as the chairman of the 8th defendant, OSIEC,” the party stated.

It urged the court to set aside the appointment in the interest of the state.

