Osun: APC to challenge Adeleke’s victory at tribunal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday declared its intention to challenge the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State at the election petition tribunal.

The APC chairman in the state, Gboyega Famodun, disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said following the advice of the party’s legal team, there are sufficient grounds to challenge the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

Famodun also described as shameful and unacceptable the demand by a faction loyal to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for the restructuring of the party in the state.

He accused the faction of working for PDP in the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke as winner of the election after polling 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, who garnered 375,027 votes.

READ ALSO: APC chairman, Adamu blames internal crisis for party’s defeat in Osun election

The chairman said: “APC will challenge the election results at the tribunal. Our lawyers had informed us that we have good reasons to challenge the outcome through legal means.

“The recent protest by the group calling for the removal of the party’s chairman and the restructuring of the party after they openly supported the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, during the governorship election was shameful and wicked.

“Our position is that the protest was shameful, callous, primitive, selfish, wicked, misplaced, and inconsiderate for the Aregbesola supporters, who glaringly worked against the success of governor Oyetola at the polls, to now be canvassing restructuring of the party through a sponsored protest.

“Assuming without conceding that there are challenges within the party, the protesters and their patron should know that they lack moral right to either suggest or effect any likely solution for the restructuring of our party, as it is on record that they massively and collectively worked against Oyetola.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now