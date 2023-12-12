Osun APC urges Adeleke to stop school feeding programme over alleged poisoning

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Tuesday, urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to stop the free school feeding programme recently initiated by his administration in the state.

This followed the recent incident of alleged food poisoning involving 18 primary school pupils of St. James Primary School in Osogbo.

The pupils became ill after eating their free O-Meal diet on Monday and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital where they were all treated and later discharged.

However, the APC Chairman, Mr Sooko Lawal, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, said the incident was another evidence of lackadaisical leadership in the state.

READ ALSO: Osun APC, PDP, trade words over Gov. Adeleke’s one-year performance

The statement read: “The humanity in me became uncomfortable when one of the victims’ mother gave an account of her child coming back from school with an offensive odour similar to a rotten egg.

“If these allegations are true, then Gov. Adeleke must have a clear conversation with his creator. How would the food vendors be dedicated when they are paid peanuts and are not supplied with the right food supplies?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now