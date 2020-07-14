Osun approves ease of lockdown in four LGs

The Osun State Government on Monday approved the conditional easing of lockdown in four local government areas of the state.

The affected councils, Ilesha East, Ilesha West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West had been on lockdown since July 7 by an order of the state government as part of measures to contain surge in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The lockdown order was made after the discovery that community transmission of COVID-19 was active in that axis of the state.

Read also: Osun confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, discharges 11 patients

While announcing the ease, the state government thanked the people of Ijeshaland for the level of compliance to the lockdown directive.

It said: “Although, there were reports of breaches and violations, a commendable percentage showed responsibility through their compliance.”

Join the conversation

Opinions