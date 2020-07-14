Latest Politics Top Stories

Osun approves ease of lockdown in four LGs

July 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State Government on Monday approved the conditional easing of lockdown in four local government areas of the state.

The affected councils, Ilesha East, Ilesha West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West had been on lockdown since July 7 by an order of the state government as part of measures to contain surge in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The lockdown order was made after the discovery that community transmission of COVID-19 was active in that axis of the state.

Read also: Osun confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, discharges 11 patients

While announcing the ease, the state government thanked the people of Ijeshaland for the level of compliance to the lockdown directive.

It said: “Although, there were reports of breaches and violations, a commendable percentage showed responsibility through their compliance.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!