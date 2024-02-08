News
Osun Assembly lifts Ede South LGA chairman’s suspension
The Osun State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension of the caretaker chairman of Ede South local government area of the state, Mr. Lukman Afolabi.
The Assembly suspended Afolabi who is the chairman of one of the two local councils in Ede for alleged misconduct on Wednesday.
Governor Ademola Adeleke hails from Ede.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Assembly Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, confirmed the lifting of the suspension in a statement on Thursday night in Osogbo.
The statement read: “The decision was taken after the parliamentary meeting of the Assembly today (Thursday) when honourable members reviewed the investigations conducted.
“Consequent upon that, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun recalled the chairman. He is to resume with immediate effect.
“Egbedun advised Afolabi to focus on how to discharge his duties, as the Assembly pledged to continue to play its supervisory role and ensure prompt sharing of the dividend of democracy to the people.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...