Osun Assembly lifts Ede South LGA chairman’s suspension

The Osun State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension of the caretaker chairman of Ede South local government area of the state, Mr. Lukman Afolabi.

The Assembly suspended Afolabi who is the chairman of one of the two local councils in Ede for alleged misconduct on Wednesday.

Governor Ademola Adeleke hails from Ede.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Assembly Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, confirmed the lifting of the suspension in a statement on Thursday night in Osogbo.

The statement read: “The decision was taken after the parliamentary meeting of the Assembly today (Thursday) when honourable members reviewed the investigations conducted.

“Consequent upon that, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun recalled the chairman. He is to resume with immediate effect.

“Egbedun advised Afolabi to focus on how to discharge his duties, as the Assembly pledged to continue to play its supervisory role and ensure prompt sharing of the dividend of democracy to the people.”

