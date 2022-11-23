Osun Assembly passes 2023 budget of N138.2bn

The Osun State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state’s 2023 budget of N138.2 billion.

The approved budget estimate was higher by N2 billion when compared with the N136.2 billion presented to the House by Governor Gboyega Oyetola on September 29.

The budget was passed after the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Taiwo Olodo, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill.

In his address, the Speaker of the Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, said the N2 billion increase was for the take-off of Ilesa University carved out of the Osun College of Education in Ilesa.

