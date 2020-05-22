Osun Assembly passes bill preventing councillors from impeaching chairmen

The Osun House of Assembly on Friday passed an amendment bill which will prevent councillors in local councils in the state from impeaching their chairmen.

The bill titled: “Osun Local Government Areas Creation and Administration Amendment (NO. 4) 2020” was sponsored by the House Deputy Speaker, Femi Popoola; and its Majority Leader, Mr. Maruf Olanrewaju.

The Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye, said at the plenary the bill would curb the excesses of the parliamentarians at the local government level.

According to him, the bill is necessary because of incessant moves by the parliamentarians to remove their chairmen.

He said the amendment would promote peace and harmony at the local government level.

Owoeye stated that the power to remove, suspend or any other recommendations in the local council now rests with the state House of Assembly.

The speaker said: “The State House of Assembly shall after necessary investigations, remove, suspend or make any other recommendations as it thinks fit on any chairman, secretary to the local government or official, including career officers of any LGA, Local Council Development Areas and Area Councils in the state in the interest of peace, order and good governance of the state.”

