Osun Assembly summons finance agencies, others over debt profile

Osun State House of Assembly on Friday summoned appropriate government agencies to update the lawmakers on the state debt profile.

Governor Ademola Adeleke had in a meeting with traditional rulers on Thursday declared that the state was indebted to the tune of N407.32 billion.

Adeleke accused the former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of borrowing N18 billion naira after losing election in July this year.

The incumbent Governor, thus, vowed to challenge his predecessor on the loan and its corresponding infrastructure development in the state.

The state House of Assembly in a statement by its Assembly spokesperson, Hon Kunle Akande, urged investors to remain calm over the matter.

The statement said the true state of debt profile will be in the public in due course.

“The State of Osun House of Assembly has expressed concerns over the reactions trailing yesterday’s debt profile declaration by Governor of the State, Senator Ademola Adeleke”, the statement read.

“The Assembly as the accredited representatives of the people is duty bound to seek clarifications and inform the people of the State accordingly.

“In this regard, we have instructed the appropriate agencies of government to immediately furnish the House with the updated details of the State’s debt and financial profile.

“We hereby call on all investors and business owners not to be alarmed by the said debt profile of the State.”

