Osun Assembly workers join strike, insist on financial autonomy for state legislature | Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State House of Assembly workers on Tuesday joined the ongoing strike by legislative workers across the country to protest the refusal to grant state assemblies financial autonomy.

The workers, under the aegis of Osun Parliamentary Association of Nigeria, while declaring industrial action, said the strike action was in compliance with the directive of its National Secretariat.

Addressing reporters at the Assembly complex, the Chairman of the union, Adesina Adekunle said the strike was aimed at ensuring the implementation of Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last year.

“Osun Assembly workers need to comply with the national body’s directive to pave way for the autonomy of the legislative arm of government.

“We will ensure full compliance with the national secretariat’s directive in a bid to ensure that the Assembly is financially autonomous”, he said.

