Osun confirms 3 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, on Wednesday, confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the new patients were contacts of previously confirmed cases in the state.

He added that the new cases had increased the active cases in the state to seven.

The commissioner said: “Samples of the new cases were taken during the contact tracing we embarked upon and sent for confirmation test at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control-accredited testing centre in Ede.

“The results of their samples came back positive this afternoon (Wednesday).

“The detection of the three cases brings to seven the number of active COVID-19 cases in Osun, as at May 13.

“The three new cases have been admitted at our isolation and treatment centre.”

Osun State has 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases with three deaths.

However, 31 patients had been effectively treated and discharged at the state’s isolation facilities.

