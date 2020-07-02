Osun court jails man for failing to wear face mask

An Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo has sentenced a 45-year-old man, Jonathan Ukonwe to 30 days imprisonment for deliberate failure to wear a face mask and resisting lawful arrest.

Ukonwe was arraigned on a three count charge bordering on resisting arrest, deliberate refusal to wear face mask and assault.

He however pleaded guilty to the two counts, while he pleaded not guilty to the offence of assaulting Meshack Funmilola of Hunters Group of Nigeria working for Amotekun Corps.

In her judgment, Magistrate Opeyemi Badmus convicted and sentenced Ukonwe to 30 days imprisonment on the two counts, or N15,000 fine, while admitting him to bail on the third count of assault with the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Police prosecutor, Mr. Abiodun Fagboyinbo had told the court that Ukonwe committed the offence on July 1 at about 10:30am at Olaiya Junction Area, Osogbo.

