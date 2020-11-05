Osun court orders detention of three men accused of damaging gate, doors and windows of State council

The detention of three men who are accused of damaging the gate, doors and windows of the Osun State council has been ordered.

The order to remand the accused in the Ilesha Correctional Center was given on Thursday by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo.

In the case presided over by magistrate, Mrs. Adijat Oloyade, the three men accused of the crime were identified as Wasiu Idowu (24yrs), Adewale Adekunle(25yrs) and Damilola Adewumi (30yrs).

While addressing the court, the police prosecutor, Inspector Fatoba Temitope said that the accused who were being arraigned on five-count bordering on conspiracy, burglary, unlawfully assembly and malicious damage, conspired among themselves to break into Egbedore Local Government Secretariat, Ido-Osun and unlawfully damage the gates, windows and doors of the council.

According to the prosecutor, the crime committed by the three men is contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 414, 70 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

While delivering judgement, the presiding judge ordered that the accused be remanded and adjourned the case to 26, November 2020 for further hearing.

