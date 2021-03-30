Osun court remands nursing mother for stealing clothes worth N300,000 | Ripples Nigeria

An Osun Magistrate’s court, Monday ordered the remand of a 21-year-old nursing mother, Janet Ismail in the Ilesa correctional centre in Osogbo for allegedly stealing clothes.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Kayode Adeoye, the defendant broke into a shop belonging to one Olalere Modinat and stole some clothes worth N300,000 eight days after she delivered her baby on March 2, 2021, at Orita-Elelede area, Osogbo.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty. Counsel to the defendant, Okobe Najite, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The alleged offences were contrary to sections 383 and 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol II law of Osun state, 2002.

Magistrate Oloyade adjourned the matter to April 12, 2021 for hearing.

