Politics
OSUN DEBT: Oyetola’s arrogant, should be held responsible —Aregbesola
Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has slammed his successor, ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, for dragging him into crisis concerning the humongous debt portfolio in the state.
Aregbesola’s assertion was on the backdrop of the recent revelation by the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke in a meeting with traditional rulers, claiming his predecessor left behind N407.32 billion as debt in the state.
In a reaction to the claim, Oyetola through his former commissioner of finance, Bola Oyebamiji, indicted Aregbesola’s administration, saying it incurred the debt through its loan between 2013–2017.
However, Aregbesola, whose relationship with Oyetola had fallen apart leading to the victory of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, blamed Oyetola’s administration for the debt portfolio in the state.
In a statement issued by Aregbesola’s media aide, Sola Fasure on Saturday, the Minister of Interior faulted Oyetola for being arrogant towards the incumbent Governor when he was supposed to cooperate with him.
READ ALSO:Osun Assembly summons finance agencies, others over debt profile
He predicted problems for Oyetola should the current administration decide to approach the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over the issue.
The statement read: “They caused the problem for themselves. If they had set up a transition committee and if they had cooperated well with the incoming governor after they had lost the election, there would have been a smooth change of government.
“They would have compared notes and there would be no rancour. But he was busy sowing mines on the path of the incoming governor, creating problems for him, and spending money with reckless abandon. What did he do with N18bn? Now, the new government is fighting back. If the new government takes the matter up to the EFCC, there would be problems for the Oyetola administration.
“They should count Aregbesola out of their problems because out of the three loans he took, two have been liquidated. It is only the long-term debt that is remaining and only the Accountant-General can give us the status of the loan because it is no longer what it was because deductions are being made.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...