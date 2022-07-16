OSUN DECIDES 2022: Get updates here

Residents troop out to elect governor (Phitos)

The Osun State gubernatorial election is gathering momentum as eligible voters have gone out in their large numbers to cast their votes for the next governor who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

Many elderly persons also joined the throng of eager voters who trooped to the polling units to exercise their franchise.

PDP’s Adeleke among early voters

Sen Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was among early voters as he cast his vote at Unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede north.

1.9m registered voters to cast votes —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has revealed that there are 1,955,657 registered voters set to cast their votes in the Osun State governorship election voting across the 30 local government areas of the state.

INEC which gave the update on its website, said in its readiness for the election, it had put in place 332 registration areas, 5,305 Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, (BVAC), 3,763 polling units, 332 ward collation centres, 30 local government collation centres and a State Collation Centre (SCC), where the final declaration of results will be made.

INEC also stated that it had given accreditation to 87 observer groups made up of 79 domestic and eight international groups, 7,790 accredited field observers, 94 media organisations, including 92 national and two international organisations, as well as deploying 624 journalists to cover the election.

The governorship elections hold today in Osun State with 15 candidates from different parties contesting for a chance to govern the state for the next four years.

The major contenders in the elections are the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gboyega Oyetola, who is also the incumbent of the state; Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is taking a second chance at being a state governor having lost to Oyetola four years ago, and Lasun Yusuf, a former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives who is candidate of the Labour Party.

Other contestants are Omigbodun Akinrinola Oyegoke of the Socio Democratic Party (SDP), Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi, Accord Party; Awojide Peter Segun, African Action Congress; Kehinde Munirudeen Olumuyiwa Atanda, Action Democratic Party; Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukuman, Allied Peoples Movement; Adebayo Adeolu Elisha, All People’s Party and Adeleke Adesoji Masilo Aderemi Adedapo of the Boot Party.

Others are Rasaq Oyelami Saliu, New Nigeria Peoples Party; Abede Adetona Samuel, National Rescue Movement; Omigbodun Oyegoke Akinrinola, Young Progressives Party; and Zenith Labour Party’s Adesuyi John Olufemi.

