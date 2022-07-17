Osun Decides 2022: PDP’s Adeleke in clear lead over Gov Oyetola

With the final declaration of results in the Osun State gubernatorial election held on Saturday yet to be made official by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), results trickling in from 22 out of the 30 local government areas of the state indicates that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke is ahead of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, the flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by over 30,000 votes.

The results so far released by INEC on Sunday morning show that Adeleke won in 14 of the 22 local governments while Oyetola won in eight.

The 22 local government areas whose results have been announced are Boluwaduro, Ilesa East, Ila, Boripe, Odo-Otin, Ilesa West, Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North, Osogbo, and Aiyedire.

Others are Atakunmosa West, Ifelodun, Ife Central, Irepodun, Oriade, Ayedade, Ola-Oluwa, Iwo, Ede South and Isokan.

Going by the results, Adeleke has so far secured a total of 295,023 votes to lead Oyetola who got 263,274 votes.

The final results of the election is expected to be made later today after the final collation of results in the remaining eight LGAs.

