Osun discharges one COVID-19 patient

The Osun State government Saturday confirmed the discharge of another COVID-19 patient from its isolation centre after the case recovered fully from the disease.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the development brought the number of patients that had been discharged in the state to 32.

He said with the discharge of the patient, the state now has six active COVID-19 cases at its isolation centre.

Isamotu said: “I am pleased to announce to you the discharge of another patient from our isolation and treatment centre in Asubiaro, Osogbo.

“The patient was discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to the virus.”

He urged the residents to continue to adhere to all measures put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

