OSUN ELECTION: APC screens Oyetola, two others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee on Thursday screened the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and two other governorship aspirants ahead of the party’s primary election slated for February 19.

The two other aspirants are former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff and former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti.

Adeoti dumped the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for the APC recently.

The governor, who addressed journalists shortly after the screening exercise in Abuja, said his performance in office was enough to ensure his victory in the primary and the state’s governorship election slated for July 16.

He said: “Let me say this, my performance in office in all areas of endeavour, as I speak today, is enough for me to win the party’s primary and the state’s governorship election.

“By every standard, we have done so well within the last three and half years, and I have been able to justify the confidence reposed in me by the people.

“I have been very much involved in the party; I’m not a novice when it comes to the issue of party administration.”

Oyetola said he was prepared for the election, adding that he had visited 18 of the 34 local government areas in the state to explain why he should be re-elected for another term of four years.

The governor said he would not be intimidated by anyone in the race.

“I have been going around to ask for the support of members of the party in all the local government areas of the state, so I am prepared,” Oyetola added.

