Osun #ENDSARS protest turns violent

A protest by angry youths in Osogbo, the Osun State capital protesting the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) turned violent on Friday.

According to reports, the youths, numbering about 80, stormed the Ola-Iya junction on bikes and caused a traffic gridlock.

They also reportedly pelted policemen at the junction with stones, forcing the security operatives to take cover beside the Armoured Personnel Carriers stationed at the junction but the protesters attempted to attack them, forcing the policemen to start shooting to disperse the angry youths.

