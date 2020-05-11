OSUN: Father, son in police net for raping, impregnating teenage girl

The long arm of the law has caught up with one 62-year-old man based in Osun State identified as David Ogungbemi, and his son, Idowu, 20, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

The pair were arrested by officers of the Osun State Police Command after they were both accused of repeatedly having carnal knowledge of the victim identified as Esther who was living with David’s wife.

According to Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, the two suspects who were being held in connection with the crime were arrested after the father of the victim, who resides outside Osun State, reported the incident to the police when he discovered that his daughter was pregnant.

Yemisi said; “David Ogungbemi and his son, Idowu, were accused of defiling a 14-year-old girl. They allegedly had sexual intercourse with her until she became pregnant.

“The two prime suspects have been arrested and they are being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

She also informed that the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, had ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged rape incident.

