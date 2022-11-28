Osun Gov Adeleke suspends OSIEC chairman, members

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has ordered the immediate suspension of Mr. Segun Oladitan from his position as head of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

Six members of the Commission were also suspended with immediate effect in a statement issued on Monday that was signed by Tesleem Igbalaye, Secretary to the State Government.

A number of petitions alleging financial irregularities, negligence, absence, and abuse of authority against the now former Chairman and members of the Commission were put forward as basis for the suspension.

The statement further read in part, “The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Adeleke, has directed the immediate suspension of the Chairman of OSIEC, Segun Oladitan, and the following members of the Commission;

I. Mr. Yusuf Oyeniran

II. Alhaja Suibat Adubi

III. Prince Yinka Ajiboye

IV. Mrs. Abosede Omibeku

V. Mr. Dosu Gidigbi

VI. Mr. Wahab Adewoyin

“This suspension is sequel to several petitions bothering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said Chairman and members of the Commission.

“Pending the outcome of investigation into the allegations against the suspended chairman and members of the Commission, the Secretary to the Commission shall hold forth in running the affairs of the Commission.”

During his inauguration on Sunday, Adeleke had stated that the last-minute appointments of his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, were malicious.

The new governor also announced an immediate return to the status quo of all fresh appointments, placements and other major decisions taken by the past administration with effect from July 17, 2022.

He declared frozen all government accounts.

