Osun gov eases curfew as peace gradually returns to Ilobu, Ifon, and Erin-Osun

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has announced a relaxation of the existing curfew in the conflict-prone communities of Ilobu, Ifon, and Erin-Osun.

The new directive reduces the previously imposed 17-hour restriction to a 12-hour curfew, now effective from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily.

This adjustment follows a series of violent communal clashes in the affected towns that claimed several lives and left properties destroyed. The unrest, driven by longstanding tensions, had prompted the state government to enforce strict security measures in recent weeks.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, and made available to the press in Osogbo on Tuesday, the decision to reduce the curfew hours was informed by signs of restored calm and cooperation among the communities.

The statement credited consistent security surveillance and local leadership efforts for the de-escalation of tensions.

The governor’s decision also takes into account the needs of students preparing for critical academic examinations, including the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the National Examination Council (NECO), and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

Read Also: Amnesty Int’l decries escalating attacks as 71 Nigerians killed in one week

Governor Adeleke emphasized that academic progress should not be derailed by security challenges, noting that the revised curfew schedule would allow young people to pursue their educational goals unhindered.

“The revised curfew is based on positive security updates showing daily progress in de-escalation,” Alimi noted, quoting the governor. “Effective immediately, the curfew will now run from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice.”

Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to restoring harmony in the region, pledging to exhaust all lawful and ethical means to end the crisis. He commended the traditional rulers and residents of the three towns for their efforts in rebuilding trust and maintaining peace, urging them to deepen their commitment to reconciliation.

He further directed the combined security forces, comprising the Nigerian Army, Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to maintain a round-the-clock presence in the area. This, he said, would deter any resurgence of violence and reassure residents of continued protection.

“No individual, group, or community found to be instigating or prolonging this crisis will go unpunished,” the governor warned. “Our laws will be firmly applied in the interest of collective safety and justice.”

In a bid to find a long-term resolution, Adeleke also instructed the 100-member crisis resolution committee, established earlier in response to the communal unrest, to intensify its intervention efforts. The committee, comprising community leaders, security operatives, and civil society actors, has been tasked with identifying the root causes of the conflicts and recommending sustainable peace strategies.

Governor Adeleke called on all indigenes of Ilobu, Ifon, and Erin-Osun, both within Nigeria and abroad, to support the peace initiative. He reiterated that genuine development can only thrive in a climate of stability and unity.

“It is only in an atmosphere of peace and unity that development can take root in these communities and across Osun State,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now