Politics
Osun gov-elect, Adeleke constitutes transition committee
The Osun Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, constituted a 37-member transition committee to facilitate a smooth transition to his government.
Adeleke, who won the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, will be inaugurated on November 27.
The party’s Director of Media, Oladele Bamiji, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.
He said the committee comprised seasoned technocrats, present and former public office holders as well as experts from a diverse field of endeavour.
READ ALSO: Osun govt tackles Adeleke over looting allegation
He added that the committee would be headed by a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine and a Fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology & Medicare, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, while the Director-General of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Mr Sunday Bisi, would serve as the deputy.
A member of the House of Representatives, Bamidele Salam will serve as the Secretary and Mr. Adekunle Adepoju, his assistant.
The committee will be inaugurated on Thursday.
