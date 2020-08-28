Osun gov, Oyetola, inaugurates Amotekun security network

The Osun State government led by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has inaugurated Osun Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps Board and the Amotekun Independent Complaints Board in the state.

The security outfit was inaugurated at a ceremony held at the Governor’s Office in Osogbo on Thursday with Governor Oyetola informing that the security agency will collaborate with the conventional security agencies to ensure fair and absolute security of the state.

Oyetola further added during the inauguration that the security agency will be complementing the conventional security agencies to stop the incidences of rape, illegal mining, possible banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

He said; “As you are all aware, our administration has worked tirelessly to retain its status as the State to beat in peace and security provision in the nation. In line with our resolve, we have adopted proactive and creative measures to deliver security to our people by collaborating with the military, the Police and other security agencies when the raging security situation in the nation was having an adverse effect on our security profile.

“Our ultimate solution to the situation was the collaboration with our sister States in the South West who share the same territory and destiny with us to found the Amotekun Corps to police and secure the region and deliver peace to our people,” Oyetola said.

The state governor also appointed a 15-member Osun Security Network and Amotekun Corps that will be chaired by General Ademola Aderibigbe (rtd.), while General Bashir Adewinbi (rtd.) will serve as the Corps Commander.

According to him, the two generals have been selected on the strength of their capabilities as proven military tacticians and astute administrators.

“The Amotekun Independent Complaints Board is a three-man team headed by Justice Moshood Adeigbe (rtd.), a fearless and incorruptible Justice and a firm believer in justice for the common man,” he said.

