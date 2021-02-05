Osun Gov, Oyetola, sacks all political office holders at LGA level

The Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola has sacked all political office holders at the Local Government Council level.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, which informed that the order to vacate their respective offices, was sequel to the expiration of their tenure.

It also directed the Local Government office holders to hand over the administration of their concerned councils to the most Senior Local Government personnel after the expiration of their tenure today (Friday), February 5, 2021.

The statement reads thus in full; “The Executive Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has directed all political office holders at the Local Government Council to vacate their respective offices and hand over the Administration of their concerned Councils to the most Senior Local Government Personnel.

“This is in pursuant to the expiration of the tenure of all political Office holders in all the Local Government, Area Development Councils and Administrative offices in Osun on Friday, 5th February 2021.

“Governor Oyetola appreciate their individual contributions to the development of the state and wishes them well in their future engagement. I thank you,” it concluded.

