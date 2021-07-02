News
Osun Gov, Oyetola, solicits help of local hunters to fight insecurity
The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged local hunters to assist security agencies in keeping the state safe.
Oyetola, who spoke at the inauguration of the state chapter of Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) in Osogbo on Wednesday, charged the hunters to display patriotism, integrity, diligence, loyalty and honesty in the discharge of their duties.
“Today, we are inaugurating your group to further strengthen and widen our security architecture and management,” Oyetola said.
“We have put these layers of security in place in our firm belief that we are better secured when we harness our diverse security apparatuses and involve our people who know our terrain and who can effectively organise, coordinate and supervise them to complement the activities of conventional police.
“Consequently, we expect the various security outfits to work hand in hand with the police by guarding our communities and forests with integrity and diligence, providing intelligence, arresting suspects and handing them over to the Police for investigation and prosecution.
Read also: INSECURITY: Oyetola, Alaafin meet in Osogbo
“I urge the members of the Osun Hunters Group of Nigeria that we are inaugurating today to follow in the steps of the extant security outfits to deliver security with integrity and complement the activities of other security agencies.
“All our security agencies must know that there is only one duty and that is to keep the state and people of Osun safe.
“This duty should unite all security outfits. Your loyalty should be to the people. Doing otherwise is against the code of your operation, the interest of the State and the nation,” he added.
By Isaac Dachen…
