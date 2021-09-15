Connect with us

Osun gov signs anti-open grazing bill

1 hour ago

Gboyega-Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday signed the state’s Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.

The Osun State House of Assembly passed the bill on August 12.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo.

The governor said the bill would prevent killings and environmental degradation caused by open rearing and grazing of livestock in the state.

Osun Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

He said: “We have notified the security agencies that will enforce the law in every part of the state, so, it is now a crime to practice open grazing in Osun State.”

The bill also prohibits minors from grazing and rearing of livestock except without the supervision of adults.

