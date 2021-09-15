Politics
Osun gov signs anti-open grazing bill
The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday signed the state’s Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.
The Osun State House of Assembly passed the bill on August 12.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo.
The governor said the bill would prevent killings and environmental degradation caused by open rearing and grazing of livestock in the state.
He said: “We have notified the security agencies that will enforce the law in every part of the state, so, it is now a crime to practice open grazing in Osun State.”
The bill also prohibits minors from grazing and rearing of livestock except without the supervision of adults.
