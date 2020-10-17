Osun governor’s convoy attacked in Osogbo

Hoodlums on Saturday attacked vehicles in the convoy of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Aderonke Mabel, who confirmed the attack on her Twitter handle, said Oyetola was addressing #ENDSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital, when the thugs struck.
READ ALSO: More EndSARS protesters attacked, as thugs injure one in Osun
She also shared photos of the vandalised vehicles on the microblogging platform.
Mabel wrote: “There was a scary attempt on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s life by armed thugs on Saturday in Osogbo.”
- Buhari will commission Lagos-Ibadan rail project January 2021 —Amaechi - October 17, 2020
- ‘Our blood is being shed’, Aisha Buhari begs President Buhari to ‘save Nigerians’ - October 17, 2020
- Oyo company records 59 COVID-19 cases - October 17, 2020