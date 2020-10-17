Osun governor’s convoy attacked in Osogbo

Hoodlums on Saturday attacked vehicles in the convoy of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Aderonke Mabel, who confirmed the attack on her Twitter handle, said Oyetola was addressing #ENDSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital, when the thugs struck.

She also shared photos of the vandalised vehicles on the microblogging platform.

Mabel wrote: “There was a scary attempt on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s life by armed thugs on Saturday in Osogbo.”

