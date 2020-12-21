Osun govt alerts residents on second wave of COVID-19 pandemic

The Osun State government has warned residents of the state not to let down their guard as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the country.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egebmode, made the call in a statement on Monday.

She urged the people of the state to take personal responsibility for their safety, adding that Osun has recorded a large number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last few months.

The commissioner also cautioned religious leaders not to scale down on the established COVID-19 guidelines or relax their sensitization efforts within their domain.

READ ALSO: Osun govt orders closure of schools indefinitely

The statement read: “There are already indications of a second wave of the pandemic in the country, and it is important for us to note that Osun is not an island. Our land borders are opened, and that means that people move in and out of the state every day, most of whose COVID-19 status cannot be ascertained.

“While the government is doing everything within its power to protect its people from an actual and potential threat, it is enjoining its citizens to not let down their guards. Continue to frequently wash your hands with soap and running water and also disinfect your hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Also, avoid crowded spaces and places with high-density gathering during this festive period.

“Be informed that wearing of nose masks or face shields in public places is still in force, and the government will not hesitate to take actions against those found flagrantly disregarding this protocol because they will be considered enemies of the collective safety of the people of Osun.”

Osun State has 979 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Join the conversation

Opinions