Osun govt bans roadside trading

The Osun State government has banned the display of wares on the roads and pedestrian walkways across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo.

She said the ban was aimed at ensuring safety in the market places in the state.

The commissioner said: “The Osun State government is worried about the increasing danger that roadside display of wares is posing to its residents and citizens.

“The State Executive Council today set up a Special Task Force to stop the trend.

“This team will pay unscheduled visits to the markets and arrest those obstructing traffic with their wares.

“The team will work with the Federal Road Safety Corps and other law enforcement agencies to ensure safety in our markets.

“The state can no longer fold its arms, while some traders in our markets, especially weekly markets, take over the motorways and pedestrian walkways with their wares.

“The ugly and unsafe trend must stop.

“This directive has become pertinent in view of increasing bottlenecks and security breach along market corridors, with vehicular and pedestrian traffic now contending for space amid trading activities on the same spots.

“The government is, therefore, calling on all traders and their patrons to comply with this directive as the Task Force team will operate without prior notice and those arrested will be prosecuted swiftly.

“Traders and artisans, who have encroached on the main road and walkways with their wares are hereby directed to vacate such unauthorised trading spots with immediate effect.

“This move is in the interest of all residents, as the safety of Osun citizens remains a priority of the government.

“It is, therefore, necessary for all concerned to work with the government to end this unsafe practice.”

