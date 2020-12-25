Osun govt bans youth carnivals over COVID-19

The Osun State government on Friday banned youth carnivals and other pre- New Year activities in the state over COVID-19.

The Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, who disclosed this in a Public Service Announcement, said the ban imposed on all social gatherings by the government earlier this year still subsists.

He said all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event and allied centres are expected to operate at half of their capacities and observe COVID-19 protocols.

The government also appealed to reduce exposure and contact with possible COVID-19 cases visiting the state during the yuletide period.

The notice read: “The State Government of Osun would like to remind all citizens that the new directives aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 are still in force.

“By implication, the ban on youth carnivals and countdown to the New Year ceremonies still subsists. Also, all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centers, and allied centres are to henceforth operate at half of their capacities and observe COVID-19 protocols.

“Wearing of face masks at public places is equally compulsory. The government further appeals to all residents and citizens to cut down on social gatherings, including weddings, naming ceremonies, funeral ceremonies to reduce the spate of exposure and contact with possible carriers visiting the State during the yuletide period.

“Furthermore, towns and cities are to put on hold the annual days through physical attendance and change such to a virtual version. The state government assures all citizens and residents that government is insisting on all these measures in their collective interest.”

