Osun govt bans youth carnivals, rallies over COVID-19

The Osun State government on Tuesday banned youth carnivals, New Year rallies and other ceremonies in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Wole Oyebamiji, the government also directed social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centres and allied centres in the state to henceforth operate at half capacities.

The decision, according to him, was taken at the State Executive Council meeting held in Osogbo.

Oyebamiji said the council expressed worries over the abysmally low-level compliance by residents of the state with the COVID-19 protocols.

He said the council also appealed to the people of the state to cut down on wedding, naming and funeral ceremonies and other social gatherings in order to reduce the exposure and contact with possible COVID-19 cases visiting the state during the yuletide.

According to him, religious organisations in the state had also been mandated to reintroduce the abandoned COVID-19 protocols in their respective worship centres.

The SSG said: “The council pleaded with the citizenry to continue to take their health as their personal responsibilities and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

“Residents of the state are also encouraged on proper management and disposal of used face masks and other materials to prevent the spread of the virus.

“No face mask, no entry at Ministries, Department and Agencies of government (MDAs) is to be sustained.”

