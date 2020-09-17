Osun govt closes covid-19 isolation centre as pandemic flattens within its border

The Osun State government led by Governor Gboyega Oyetola has closed the Isolation Centre in the state as the Covid-19 pandemic curve is said to be flattening within its border.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, who announced the closure of one of the Isolation Centres in Osogbo, the state capital.

She however warned that citizens should take personal responsibility for their safety against the Covid-19 pandemic, irrespective of security measures being relaxed across the country.

The statement by Egbemode reads thus; “Although, the curve seems to be flattening in our State, it is important that we all acknowledge that the State of Osun is not an Island. Our land borders are opened, and that means that people move in and out of the State every day, most of whose COVID-19 status cannot be ascertained.

“Airports have also been opened across the country, which means that people from outside Nigeria can come into the country too from those nations that are still experiencing spikes in the number of confirmed cases of the pandemic.

“We cannot, therefore, afford to take chances by letting down our guards. This is the time when individuals, families and institutions must do what is right so that the entire citizenry can stay safe together.

“The government is also extending an appeal to religious leaders, not to step down their adherence to the established guidelines. It has been observed in some quarters that special programmes, extended services and high density gatherings are already being conducted.

“This flagrant disregard is not only illegal, but one that is capable of endangering the lives of people, especially our children, and the government will not hesitate to close down any outfit found guilty of this disregard.

“The government is doing everything within its power to protect its people from coronavirus including an ongoing epidemiological survey to determine the level of prevalence of the disease in the state. Let us all ensure these efforts do not go to waste,” the statement concluded.

