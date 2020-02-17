Osun govt condemns show of shame by traditional rulers in the state

The Osun State Government on Monday said the physical brawl between the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi and the Agbowu of Ogbaaagbaa town, Oba Dhikrulagi Akinropo, was unfortunate and avoidable.

The two traditional rulers were said to have engaged in fisticuff at the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Bashir Makama on Friday, where they had gone for a peace meeting.

According to reports, the Oluwo had ordered the arrest of some Obas in his domain earlier, prompting for the peace meeting, but pounced on Oba Akinropo immediately he saw him at the AIG’s office.

The state government’s reaction, contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said the state government is aware that the State Traditional Council is looking into the matter, adding that traditional rulers ought to protect and preserve the sacredness of traditional institutions.

The Commissioner also said that government noted that situations, where royal fathers engage in a public display of temperament, do not edify the revered stools of our forebears.

“We believe in the dignity of traditional stools and sacredness of royalty. We will continue to preach peace among all our citizens and harmonious relationship among our traditional rulers.

“Government is aware that the State Council of Traditional Rulers has stepped into the matter and we are confident that the council will take appropriate steps to preserve peaceful coexistence among the Obas in the state. We do not want any crisis in any part of the State,” Egbemode added.

