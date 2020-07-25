Osun govt dismisses report of Hausa, Yoruba clash, says state remains peaceful

The Osun State government on Saturday dismissed the report of an ethnic clash between Yoruba and Hausa people in Osogbo, the state capital.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, who reacted to the report in a statement, urged the public to disregard the “misinformation.”

She insisted that Osun remained one of the most peaceful states in the country.

A report had surfaced on social media about a clash between some Yoruba and Hausa youths in Sabo area of the state capital.

The commissioner said: “There was no such thing as ethnic clash in Osogbo. The State of Osun remained one of the most peaceful states in the country.

READ ALSO: Osun court jails man for failing to wear face mask

“Yorubas and Hausas have been living peacefully as a family for a very long time in the state, and that has not changed. We remain one family, in the spirit of national unity.

“The government is and will continue to prioritize security in the state. So, everyone can go about his normal duties because there is nothing to fear.

“The people of the State of Osun have never been intolerant of other ethnic groups, and so, peddlers of misinformation should desist from misleading the public and creating non-existent tension-inducing scenarios.”

