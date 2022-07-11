Osun govt distances self from attack on Labour Party candidate, Lasun Yusuf’s home

The Osun State government on Monday night distanced itself from the attack on the residence of the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Lasun Yusuf.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Monday attacked the residence of the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the state.

Yusuf, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the attack lasted 20 minutes, adding that his security details were able to repel the assailants without recording any casualty.

He later accused Governor Gboyega Oyetola of orchestrating the attack on his house.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Ismail Omipidan, however, dismissed the claim in a statement in Osogbo.

He said Yusuf and his party would pose no threat to his principal’s second term ambition, adding that Oyetola had no reason to approve such attack if it ever happened.

The statement read: “I am tempted to believe that he is planning to unleash violence on the innocent people of Irepodun Local Government Area on the day of elections.

“He is, therefore, using this as an alibi to prepare a ground for what he wants to do because if we were to be what he’s trying to paint us to be, I am sure that you will agree with me that we probably would have been after the members of the Peoples Democratic Party, because it is that party that has been attacking our supporters.

“Why would anyone want to come after Lasun? Lasun is no threat to Mr. Governor. We are not after any citizen of Osun State, let alone Lasun Yusuf.

“It is not only that my principal does not know anything about the attack but I am doubtful of the claim being made by Honourable Lasun Yusuf.

“Lasun should stop painting a picture as if there is tension in the state. We all know there is no tension in Osun.”

The Osun State governorship election will take place next Saturday.

