Osun govt establishes clinic for depressed, abused women

The Osun State government has established a clinic for depressed and abused women in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mrs. Olubukoka Olaboopo, disclosed this to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital.

She said depressed women would get help in the clinic.

According to her, the ministry has been working toward protecting the interest of women in the state.

Olaboopo said: “The women clinic is a new innovation of the ministry and we have lawyers, social workers, guidance counsellors, and clinical psychologists who attend to survivors.

“Apart from survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV), we also attend to any woman who feels that she is in need of care, assistance, counseling and others.

“We are aware that there are many women in distress and many others who feel like committing suicide; so, the clinic is just a way of giving them a shoulder to lean on.

“Some of them are not able to confide even in their pastors or imams for fear of stigmatisation. So, we operate in a highly professional way, as we cannot go about discussing personal issues. There is confidentiality and privacy.

“When they talk to us, we look at how to assist them and sometimes give them legal aid, at no cost to them.

“During the upsurge of GBV cases as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, we expanded the state toll-free line — 293, so that anybody can talk to us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we promptly attended to them at no cost.”

