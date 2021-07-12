News
Osun govt mandates civil servants to adorn ‘Adire’ fabric every Thursday
The Osun State Government has issued a mandate to all civil servants in the state regarding the promotion of its local fashion and culture.
This was contained in a statement issued by Governor Gboyega Oyetola during the state’s International Fashion Week in Osogbo, on Sunday.
Oyetola disclosed that the workers are now mandated to wear Adire (a distinctive local fabric) uniform to work every Thursday.
In the statement issued via the Government’s spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, the directive would take effect from August 27.
The governor maintained that the initiative was part of efforts to preserve and promote the production of Adire Osun as well as bolster the image of Osun as a culturally correct and indigenous product inclined state.
He said the International Fashion Week and the launch of Adire Osun were no doubt giant strides towards diversifying the state’s economy and creating jobs for the teeming youths.
Oyetola said the state government had partnered with Musty Great Development and Alexandria Jones Couture, United States of America, to organize the International Fashion Week to promote the Osun brand of Adire for global exhibition.
“Adire is indigenous to Osun and it is not for nothing that Osogbo, the capital, is referred to as ‘Ilu Aro’ (Home of dye),” the governor said.
Oyetola also urged the residents to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the initiative.
He said his administration was committed to promoting and projecting culture to the world in a way that would draw attention and attract humongous revenue to the state.
“In furtherance of efforts of this government to preserve and promote the production of Adire Osun as well as bolster the image of Osun as a culturally correct and indigenous product inclined state, every Thursday has been declared Adire Osun Day.
“Consequently, effective from August 27, 2021, all public and civil servants in the state shall wear Adire to work,” he said.
