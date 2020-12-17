Osun govt orders closure of schools indefinitely

Osun State government on Thursday ordered schools in the state to close for the Christmas and New Year celebrations from Friday.

The Coordinating Director in the state’s Ministry of Education, K. Olaniyan, who gave the directive in a public service announcement, however, did not disclose the date the schools are expected to resume for academic activities.

He said the decision to shut down the schools was for safety reasons.

Several states in Nigeria including Kaduna, Niger, and Lagos among others had ordered the closure of schools as fears over the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic heightened in several parts of the country.

The announcement read: “The government of the State of Osun has directed that all primary and secondary schools (private and public) should proceed on Christmas and New Year break tomorrow – December 18, 2020.

“The government places a high premium on the safety of our citizens generally and students in particular hence this proactive preventive measure.

“Resumption date will be communicated as soon as it’s safe to resume in the new year.”

