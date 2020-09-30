Osun govt orders full reopening of churches, mosques | Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State government on Wednesday ordered the reopening of markets and worship centres in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said all markets had been given the go-ahead to commence full operations, while worship centres can now commence their weekly services subject to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The statement read: “The state government of Osun has appraised the current status of the state in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and has decided to relax some of its lockdown measures following some emerging positive indices.

“In the light of this, approval has been given for the full reopening of all markets and worship centres in the state, for the purpose of serving the needs of the people on one hand and to preserve the means of the traders’ livelihood on the other.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Osun fumigates 1800 public, private schools, worship centres

“All citizens, whether traders or clients, are urged to continue to wear nose masks in public places, and also ensure regular use of hand sanitizer especially at the end of every exchange.

“The government has also granted approval for worship centres to commence their normal weekly activities in addition to the Friday juma’t and Sunday services.

“Worship centres are enjoined to observe the regular precautionary measures of wearing of face masks, handwashing, temperature screening and avoidance of physical contacts in public places.”

Join the conversation

Opinions