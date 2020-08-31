Osun govt orders schools to reopen from September 21

The Osun State government on Monday ordered all public and private schools in the state to reopen from September 21.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, who disclosed this in a statement at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Osogbo, urged stakeholders to put protocols in place towards the reopening of schools in the state.

She added that all schools in the state are set to resume in phases with effect from September 21 for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The statement read: “Having conducted an assessment of schools within the State to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening, the government has scheduled schools to resume from the COVID-19 break on September 21st for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session, which is expected to end on October 30, 2020.

“To make up for lost grounds caused by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a new academic session (2020/2021 session) is scheduled to commence on November 9, 2020.

“Because of the yuletide, schools will be expected to take a brief recess from December 24, 2020, to resume on January 4, 2021, for the concluding part of the first term of the new session which is scheduled to end January 22, 2021.”

