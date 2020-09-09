Osun govt receives 15 returnees from Lebanon

The Osun State government on Wednesday received 15 female indigenes of the state who returned from Lebanon recently.

The state’s Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mrs. Olubukola Olaboopo, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora Matters, Mrs. Titi Fadahunsi-Ajayi, received the returnees on behalf of the state government.

In her address at the forum, Olaboopo said the state government was happy to receive the girls alive from Lebanon.

She said the government had put necessary measures in place for their reintegration into the society.

The commissioner said: “I welcome our ladies back to the state of Omoluabi. You are safe in the state, and the government will do all that it can to ensure that you have a good life going forward.

“There is no harm in trying. The fact that you went abroad to hustle does not mean that you should be stigmatised.

“We as government are very proud of you for taking a bold step and trying something new.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Osun govt moves to partially reopen schools, issues guidelines

“You have had the experience first-hand, and you are going to be the state’s ambassadors on issues of trafficking.

“The state government expects you to put in diligence in serving your motherland. You have seen the other side of life, and of course, you can see that there is no greener pasture anywhere, but home.

“We want to know your qualifications to know how the government can assist you. Besides, we have organised an empowerment programme for you, and your resource persons are on ground to take you through the training,” she said.

Also speaking at the reception, Fadahunsi-Ajayi, said the government would do everything within its powers to make life meaningful for the girls.

She commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for promptly acting on the distress calls of the girls in Lebanon that they desired to return home.

Join the conversation

Opinions