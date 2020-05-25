Osun govt records 2 new cases of COVID-19 infections, discharges 2 patients

The Osun State government led by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has confirmed two fresh cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases recorded in the state to four.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who also informed that two patients who have recovered from the virus after receiving treatment have been discharged.

The statement by Dr Isamotu read; “Today (Sunday), two COVID-19 patients were discharged from our isolation and treatment centre to join their families after they tested negative for the virus.

“Sadly, we also recorded two new cases, bringing the number of active cases in the state to four. Thankfully, they are all stable and responding to treatment.

“In total, 34 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from our isolation centres across the state out of the 44 confirmed cases in the state,” the statement added.

